Bay County League of Women Voters to host candidate forum Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The General Election is fast approaching and Bay County’s League of Women Voters is helping to get residents prepared. On Tuesday, the group will hold a candidate’s forum. The forum is being held for the Bay County Commissioner District 4 race as well as the State Representative District 6 race.

The event is being held at Gulf Coast State College from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Residents will have the ability to learn what each candidate stands for as well as ask questions.

The League says their goal is to keep residents informed and to encourage voter participation.

“Very often, we’re also able to educate the public on what the roles and responsibilities of these elected officials are. We hope to do that as well as ask candidates questions and give the citizens an idea of how they’re represented in government,” said Shelly Clark, the President for the Bay County League of Women Voters.

The event is non-partisan and anyone is welcome to attend. If you can’t come in person, it will also be live-streamed on the League’s Facebook page.