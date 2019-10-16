Bay County Juvenile Courthouse plans moving forward

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners awarded a contract Tuesday to JRA Architects Inc. for the design of the new juvenile justice courthouse.

JRA Architects Inc. has 148 days to complete the design of the building and present a guaranteed max price back to the commissioners.

This new courthouse comes after the federal courthouse was at risk of going away. Commissioners presented this plan of a new building in order to preserve the federal courthouse in our district.

Bay County commissioner, Robert Carroll, says it is vital to have a federal courthouse in our area.

“You always like to have a federal courthouse,” Carroll said. “There are jobs that come with it like federal marshals. Just having those different occupants here in our county is a good asset to have.”

After design plans are approved, contractors will have one year to complete the building.

