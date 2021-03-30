Bay County jury finds man guilty of second-degree murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–A Pennsylvania man has been found guilty of second-degree murder by a Bay County jury. Emilio Jack was charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon in July 2019. He allegedly murdered someone and left their body by the Hathaway Bridge.

According to testimony and court documents, on the night of July 26th, Emilio Jack got into an altercation with the victim, Mark Jankiewicz, and ended up beating him to death with two screwdrivers. Jack is then accused of leaving the body wrapped in a blanket under a picnic table at the boat ramp. They say he then threw the murder weapons into the St. Andrews Bay and fled the scene in Jankiewicz’s car.

The body was discovered the next day by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the murder weapons were recovered by a dive team. After speaking with witnesses, their prime murder suspect was determined to be Emilio Jack. Jack apparently knew the victim before the altercation.

In this case, Jack had a codefendant, Kayla Kostick. When the body was discovered, investigators say Kostick reenacted the altercation for them and even showed them where the murder weapons were thrown.

She was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and principal to robbery with a deadly weapon. Kostick struck a plea deal. She is serving 14 years in the Department of Corrections.

Jack is being held without bond. His sentencing is set for May 11th at 9:00 a.m.