BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury has found found a man guilty of sexual battery on person under the age of 12.

Jhon Albert Carrizales Pretell was convicted after the victim testified she was assaulted by him between August and October 2018.

The jury deliberated for less than 15 minutes before finding Pretell guilty as charged.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 30.