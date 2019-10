BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Jail inmate was sentenced to 28 years in prison Tuesday after being found guilty of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

Investigators say Bryan Broxton threw a Bay County Corporal over his shoulder and pushed him into the concrete floor while the corporal was trying to restrain him.

The corrections officer suffered a severe concussion and has permanent neck injuries.