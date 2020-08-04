Bay County jail has 26 inmates with coronavirus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County jail officials said Monday that 26 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Bay County Jail.

“All of these cases were either asymptomatic or experienced mild to moderate symptoms,” officials added in a news release.

The current jail population is 1075 with approximately 35 people being booked into the jail and approximately 35 being released each day, they added.

“Although social distancing in the jail is difficult, all inmates are issued masks,” officials added. “They are encouraged to wear a mask while in their housing unit, but are required to wear a mask when they are outside of their unit. Employees are required to wear a mask anytime they enter a housing unit or when they are around inmates.”

Officials added that inmates having any symptoms that could be related to Covid 19 are being tested and isolated while pending testing results. Most of the inmates are housed in open bay dorms. The dorms with individual cells are currently being used to isolate all new arrivals for 14 days and for isolating those who are pending test results.

The jail screens all inmates entering the jail for Covid-19, as well as screen all employees daily upon arrival to work, officials added.

“Medical staff is closely monitoring the inmates that have tested positive while they are in isolation and they are watching the inmate population for any inmates that appear to be symptomatic or have requested to see medical,” officials added. “There have been no Bay County Jail inmates requiring hospitalization due to COVID-19. There is one inmate that was hospitalized due to an unrelated medical complaint that was tested by the hospital. They tested positive but remain asymptomatic for COVID-19.”