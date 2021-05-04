Bay County Jail celebrates National Correctional Officers Week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Employees and detention deputies at the Bay County Jail were celebrated for National Correctional Officers Week.

They were treated to a catered lunch in honor of the work they provide.

Major Rick Anglin, the warden of the jail, said employees of the jail have persevered through a lot, including Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said though they have a week of activities to celebrate, it takes more than just one week to show appreciation for the employees and deputies at the jail.

“So what we try to do here at the Sheriff’s Office is we try to recognize them year round,” Maj. Anglin said. “Sometimes you get busy, we’re all busy and we’re all doing things, but we always try to remember to thank our staff for what they’re doing on a daily basis, not just once a year.”

