Bay County Islamic Society hosts 15th Annual Sharing Ramadan

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)– The Bay County Islamic Society held its 15th Annual Sharing Ramadan event on Saturday.

Due to the pandemic, the group held the event via a video conference call. Although participants didn’t eat the meal in the same place, the group still handed out food.

The meals were intended to be eaten to break fast at sunset. BCIS hopes the event will unite people of several religions.

“Christians and Jews fast historically in different ways, Muslims have a very unique fasts that last a month so we try to draw those comparisons,” said The Council on American-Islamic Relations-Florida Northwest Regional director, Hiba Rahim.

The group has seen the event grow over the years. Although they had about 30 people join the zoom call, there has been up to 400 people at past events.

“It’s a great experience that has left hundreds of guests with wonderful memories,” said Bay County Islamic Society Assistant Imam and Youth Director, Basheer Abdeen.