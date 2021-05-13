Bay County is pushing to hire for entry-level positions

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is looking to hire positions vital to county infrastructure and public works.

A job fair was held for residents to come in, and pick up an application for the solid waste, landfill, and utility department Thursday.

Bay County Human Resource services Jeremy Jernigan said applicants who were interested came from out of state as well. After this hiring push, the county hopes to fill positions in about two weeks.

“Bay County is a great employer, we have a lot of advancement opportunities, a lot of development opportunities,” said Jernigan. “I can tell you we held a job fair just a few months after Hurricane Michael and we were in dire need back then as well. And since then, those who were hired on in about February of 2019, each of those people has been promoted two or three times because of our development opportunities.”

Even if you missed the job fair, it is not too late to apply. All job positions Bay County is hiring for can be viewed online.