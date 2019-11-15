Bay County incinerator in need of repair

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a critical piece on the Bay County incinerator broke, trash and recycling are now currently being taken to a traditional landfill.

Engineers are currently looking at the extent of the damage and potential repair costs. The county hopes insurance will cover the repair costs.

Garbage is now going to the landfill located on Steelfield Road.

Bay County Public Information Officer, Valerie Sale, says this will not have an impact on residents in the community.

“This will not affect or impact how your garbage is taken from your door or from your home,” Sale said. “It shouldn’t have any noticeable impact on the general public.”

County officials hope that the incinerator will be back up and running in the next two to three weeks.

