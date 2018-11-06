Bay County incinerator currently inoperable

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - On a normal day, Engen Waste to Energy LLC takes in roughly 500 tons of household waste a day.

But we currently are not living in normal times. The incinerator suffered significant damage because of hurricane Michael.

"The scrubbers are not operable without sufficient insulation and siding so we have to repair those first," said Joe Tannehill Jr., Engen managing partner.

Most of Bay County's household garbage gets burned at the facility and converted to electricity. Enough to power 4,000 homes. But, that was before the storm.

"We are not generating electricity, we are not processing garbage," Tannehill said. "But we are operating as a transfer facility."

Local haulers still drop their trash at the facility. It is then taken to the Steelfield Landfill. Officials said individuals can also take some trash to the incinerator.

"We don't take any hazardous waste, we don't take any medical waste, and we don't take construction debris," Tannehill said. "And we can take a limited amount of yard debris but not in the scope of what people are seeing on the side of the roads with the large trees."

Tannehill said they hope to be operational within two months, maybe sooner.