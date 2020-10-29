Bay County Humane Society hosting Furry Friends 5k Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Humane Society of Bay County is holding its annual Furry Friend 5k run/walk this Saturday, October 31 at Frank Brown Park.



This year marks the 10th year of the event and the Humane Society said they are planning on having a large celebration the day of to commemorate this milestone. The event will have animal adoptions, vendor tents, food trucks, costume contests, pet and kid activities, and more – in addition to the run/walk.

The event is usually held in April, but due to the pandemic it had to be moved.

“I’m very excited and I’ll be very glad to get that out and to get that done, everybody has worked very hard on it and to share and participate with the community and to see all those animals participating that will be great,” Mary Gauden, President of the Bay County Humane Society, said.

Gauden added that all the proceeds from the 5k/walk, will go toward reopening the Bay County Humane Society Shelter, which was forced to close its doors in April due to lack of funding.

The start time for the 5k is 8:10 a.m. You can register for the 5k here. There is also a virtual option for those who do not wish to participate in person this year.



