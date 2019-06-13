Bay County hosts job fair Video

BAY COUNTY. Fla. -- The Bay County Board of County Commissioners held a job fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bay County Government Center. County employees looked for members of the community to fill open positions.

Applicants had the opportunity to fill out applications and interview on the spot. Open positions included maintenance workers, equipment workers, animal control officers and park workers.

After candidates are selected, they will go through a one-to-two-week screening process, and then they can begin work.

If you were not able to make this event, applications for jobs are still available on their website at www.baycountyfl.gov

