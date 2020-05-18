Bay County hosting blood drives, donors will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–The community will soon have a chance to not only donate blood, but to also get tested for COVID-19 antibodies in the process.

The Bay County Board of County Commissioners is partnering with Oneblood to host two drive-thru blood drives this week open to the general public.

The first blood drive will be held Tuesday, May 19th at the Bay County Government Center located at 840 W. 11th St. in Panama City from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The second blood drive will be held at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center located at 700 Hwy 2300 in Southport from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

All donors will also receive an FDA approved antibody test for COVID-19. They will learn their results in 48 hours.

The drives will be held in the Oneblood collection bus. Staff will wear personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

“I think that there are probably a lot of people who are curious as to whether or not they have been exposed to COVID-19 so this will be a good way for them to give back to their community by donating blood but also to get that antibody testing done at no cost,” said Valerie Sale, the Public Information Officer for Bay County.

According to Oneblood, there is a critical blood shortage in the area due to canceled blood drives and the pandemic.

Anyone donating blood will also be screened for COVID-19 before being cleared to donate.