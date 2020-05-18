Bay County hosting blood drives, donors will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies

News
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–The community will soon have a chance to not only donate blood, but to also get tested for COVID-19 antibodies in the process.

The Bay County Board of County Commissioners is partnering with Oneblood to host two drive-thru blood drives this week open to the general public.

The first blood drive will be held Tuesday, May 19th at the Bay County Government Center located at 840 W. 11th St. in Panama City from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The second blood drive will be held at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center located at 700 Hwy 2300 in Southport from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

All donors will also receive an FDA approved antibody test for COVID-19. They will learn their results in 48 hours.

The drives will be held in the Oneblood collection bus. Staff will wear personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

“I think that there are probably a lot of people who are curious as to whether or not they have been exposed to COVID-19 so this will be a good way for them to give back to their community by donating blood but also to get that antibody testing done at no cost,” said Valerie Sale, the Public Information Officer for Bay County.

According to Oneblood, there is a critical blood shortage in the area due to canceled blood drives and the pandemic.

Anyone donating blood will also be screened for COVID-19 before being cleared to donate.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Two former leaders urging Bay County residents to respond to census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two former leaders urging Bay County residents to respond to census"

Bay County hosting blood drives, donors will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County hosting blood drives, donors will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies"

Born in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Born in quarantine"

Carmel restaurant owner defies health orders, opens for dine-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carmel restaurant owner defies health orders, opens for dine-in"

Panhandle gyms reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panhandle gyms reopen"

Families remember childrens' lives with hand prints

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families remember childrens' lives with hand prints"
More Local News