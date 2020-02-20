Bay County homicide suspect arrested in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A homicide suspect wanted in Bay County was arrested in Leon County Wednesday.

Andre Bivins

Andre Bivins is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond until he is extradited back to Bay County.

It is unclear what case Bivins is connected to. However, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has announced they will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office currently has one high profile open case.

Edward Ross was shot and killed at his residence on the 6400 block of Sunset Drive in Panama City Beach on December 29.

According to court records, Bivins was previously charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, and burglary.