PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County held its 35th annual job fair at Gulf Coast State College on Saturday.

Organizers said there were more than 400 job seekers and 60 employers who attended the event. Interviewees talked to recruiters from companies like Sonic, IHeart Media, and the Bay County Juvenile Detention Center.

They said that in-person job fairs give them a better understanding of the culture of a company. They also believe they have a better opportunity of getting their foot in the door with a company.

“I could look online and research get X, Y, Z but I’ll never really know who I’m working for until I’m actually there,” interviewee Kacie Larsen said. “And sometimes it might not mesh. But yeah coming here I feel is great because I get to meet people, and people get to know me and build my confidence up as well.”