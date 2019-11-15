Bay County Historical Society displays Gideon v. Wainwright exhibit.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest that happened over 50 years ago in Bay County would go on to impact the entire nation, and now that court ruling is is being celebrated here in Panama City.

Thursday night was the unveiling night of the Bay County Historical Society’s latest display, the Gideon v. Wainwright exhibit.

This new interactive display is designed for students and adults and tells the story of Panama City resident, Clarence Earl Gideon, and his case before it went to the supreme court.

His case changed our legal system forever, adding to the 6th Amendment and Miranda Rights, allowing anyone who is arrested the right to an attorney.

Vice President of the Bay County Historical Society, Bob Hurst, says they were able to put on this exhibit with grant money from the state and they are excited to be celebrating how history was made here in Bay County.

“This is a very important event in the history of Bay County,” said Hurst. “It’s a national event really, and perhaps the most important event that happened in Bay County and affected the whole nation and its history.”