Bay County Historical Society displays Gideon v. Wainwright exhibit.

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest that happened over 50 years ago in Bay County would go on to impact the entire nation, and now that court ruling is is being celebrated here in Panama City.

Thursday night was the unveiling night of the Bay County Historical Society’s latest display, the Gideon v. Wainwright exhibit.

This new interactive display is designed for students and adults and tells the story of Panama City resident, Clarence Earl Gideon, and his case before it went to the supreme court.

His case changed our legal system forever, adding to the 6th Amendment and Miranda Rights, allowing anyone who is arrested the right to an attorney.

Vice President of the Bay County Historical Society, Bob Hurst, says they were able to put on this exhibit with grant money from the state and they are excited to be celebrating how history was made here in Bay County.

“This is a very important event in the history of Bay County,” said Hurst. “It’s a national event really, and perhaps the most important event that happened in Bay County and affected the whole nation and its history.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Gideon v. wainright exhibit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gideon v. wainright exhibit"

red cross opens new location

Thumbnail for the video titled "red cross opens new location"

Bay County incinerator breaks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County incinerator breaks"

Tyndall AFB Rebuild

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyndall AFB Rebuild"

BCSO Rodeo rides into new location

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO Rodeo rides into new location"

NHC-Panama City to recognize National Home Care Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "NHC-Panama City to recognize National Home Care Month"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.