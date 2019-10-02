Bay County helps with shipyard improvements for U.S. Coast Guard cutter contract

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding Group has a contract to produce U.S. Coast Guard cutters, and Bay County is now assisting in that process. 

On Tuesday, Bay County commissioners approved a joint participation agreement between the Florida Department of Transportation and the county. 

Florida legislators allocated three million dollars for shipyard improvements for the cutter project to FDOT. FDOT is restricted on how it distributes their funds, so decided that the county can help get this project done. 

Bay County commissioner, Robert Carroll, says this project is huge for Bay County. 

“The total cost of the project far exceeds 3 million dollars but that helps offset their cost as we know how important the coast guard cutter project is,” said Carroll. “The legislators are working with eastern shipbuilding to make sure that this project is fully funded so we can continue to get greater contracts.”

