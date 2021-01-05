Bay County Health Dept. announces vaccine plan, residents struggle to get appointments

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Across the state, people are rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine. Early Monday afternoon, the Bay County Health Department announced their distribution plan as they opened scheduling for appointments. But many residents report having questions after struggling to make appointments.

The Bay County Department of Health announced they received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. They will begin vaccinating 100 senior citizens a day beginning Tuesday through Friday. Seniors were able to sign up online or via the phone but within an hour, every appointment was full.

Many residents said they could not get through to the health department at all when inquiring about appointments and vaccine availability.

In a news release, Bay County health officials confirmed they were having technical issues, saying “Please know that due to high demand our phone lines and website are experiencing technical difficulties. Callers may experience dropped calls, busy signals, or be told calls cannot go through. Our website may also be inaccessible.”

The Bay County Department of Health will also be holding a vaccination clinic in Callaway on Saturday, vaccinating 75 seniors every 2 hours. But that too is fully booked.

In a news conference on Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis said working out the logistics will take time.

“I can’t guarantee to you that every senior is going to be able to get vaccinated tomorrow or the next day but I can guarantee as long as we keep getting them in, they will be the priority and we want to get it done as soon as possible,” said Governor DeSantis.

The Bay County Health Department says they will notify the public when more doses are received. They were unavailable for an interview on Monday.