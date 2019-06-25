Bay County gets first medical marijuana dispensary

PANAMA CITY, Fla.– Big news for Bay County as a medical marijuana dispensary opens in Panama City off 23rd street.

It’s called ‘Surterra Wellness’ and it’s the first standing medical marijuana dispensary in Bay County.

Surterra is a state licensed dispensary chain with 26 stores across Florida.

Tuesday, June 25th, they had a soft opening, becoming available to the public here for the first time.

They’re open 7 days a week from 10 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m.

According to their website, they sell vaporizer kits, CBD & THC oils, oral sprays, patches and lotions to those with a doctor’s authorization.

Staff can also educate anyone interested in learning more about cannabis treatment.

