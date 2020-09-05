[ NewsNation ]
Nightly Three Hours Newscast on WGN America. No Opinions, Just News. Click to learn more.
Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay County gaining International attention with Suzuki Motors partnership

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Economic Development Alliance struggled among the pandemic, although they gained international attention over the last few months thanks to Suzuki Motors.

Suzuki Motors are offering a hands-on program to Haney Technical Center students.

“Because this is the type of company that will come to your community and be involved in your community,” said Becca Hardin the President of Bay EDA. “We are already talking with the Haney technical school, with the marine technical school so that we can look at internships.”

Suzuki Motors’ construction permit is underway for their new facility right off Frankford Avenue. They will have their research development and integration center there once it is built.

“We are very excited for the Suzuki business that has moved here,” said Anne Leonard the Haney Technical Center Director.

Leonard said it is their goal to have students work in the industry, which they study, right after graduating.

“And also to help those businesses find employees,” said Leonard.

Students attending Haney will already get hands-on experience, before working with Suzuki Motors.

“By the end of the course, they have taken 2 stroke engines apart, 4 stroke engines apart,” said Robert Taylor a Marine Services Instructor.

With donations given to the marine technical school, they can dive right in with no prior experience.

“Representations of how the diesel engines operate, the students get to see everything in there,” said Taylor. “Connecting rods, pushrods.”

The marine service course is about a year and a half long.

For more information about the programs offered at Haney Technical Center, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bay Economic Alliance has seen success for the county even during the pandemic

Bay County gaining International attention with Suzuki Motors partnership

Three teens arrested after burglarizing more than 25 cars on the east end of Panama City Beach

Labor Day Weekend

Understanding the possible fire assessment tax in Panama City

Celebrating "Art Break Day" in St. Andrews

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the