Bay County gaining International attention with Suzuki Motors partnership

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Economic Development Alliance struggled among the pandemic, although they gained international attention over the last few months thanks to Suzuki Motors.

Suzuki Motors are offering a hands-on program to Haney Technical Center students.

“Because this is the type of company that will come to your community and be involved in your community,” said Becca Hardin the President of Bay EDA. “We are already talking with the Haney technical school, with the marine technical school so that we can look at internships.”

Suzuki Motors’ construction permit is underway for their new facility right off Frankford Avenue. They will have their research development and integration center there once it is built.

“We are very excited for the Suzuki business that has moved here,” said Anne Leonard the Haney Technical Center Director.

Leonard said it is their goal to have students work in the industry, which they study, right after graduating.

“And also to help those businesses find employees,” said Leonard.

Students attending Haney will already get hands-on experience, before working with Suzuki Motors.

“By the end of the course, they have taken 2 stroke engines apart, 4 stroke engines apart,” said Robert Taylor a Marine Services Instructor.

With donations given to the marine technical school, they can dive right in with no prior experience.

“Representations of how the diesel engines operate, the students get to see everything in there,” said Taylor. “Connecting rods, pushrods.”

The marine service course is about a year and a half long.

For more information about the programs offered at Haney Technical Center, you can visit their website.