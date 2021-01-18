Bay County Florida Democratic Party host food collection and distribution for MLK Day

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — After receiving requests from President-elect Joe Biden and the Inauguration Committee, the Bay County Democratic Party wanted to serve their community this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Doctor Rickey Rivers the Chair for the local Democratic Party said they noticed how many in Florida suffer from food insecurity, especially right here in the Panama City area.

So they wanted to help.

Rivers said they have collected over 1,500 pounds of food. and they brought t it all to Bethel Village, Food Services as well as the Food Bank.

“What we want to do is provide to those individuals for the simple reason that there is a shortage,” said Dr. Rivers. “The food bank has shortages all around the United States, we know that our family services have shortages and we actually know that the women’s shelter has shortages. So we wanted to do our part. This is just a little piece and I would solicit everyone if you can, continue to give to these charities, this is just one day.”

Rivers said the Democratic Party of Bay County is planning on having more charitable events such as this in the near future.

If you want to learn more about where you may be able to collect non-perishable items, you can visit the websites below:

Bethel Village

Food Pantry

Bay County, Florida Democrats