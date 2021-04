PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–There’s exciting news for Bay County as the Farmer’s Market is on track to reopen starting next week! It will reopen at the Central Panhandle Fairgrounds on Monday.

The Farmer’s Market will run Monday through Friday every week through the end of August. The hours will be 8:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

If you’d like to become a vendor, you’re encouraged to call the fair manager. The farmer’s market says they’re excited to showcase some Florida fresh produce real soon.