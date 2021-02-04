Bay County family asks for help locating missing teen

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County family needs your help finding a 13-year-old boy missing since school let out Thursday afternoon.

Josiah Webb is a 7th grader at Deane Bozeman School. He was reported on campus around 4 p.m. and later spotted at a gas station on Highway 20 and 77 around 5 p.m.

The disappearance has been reported to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Josiah was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans. Family members say he has a medical issue that makes his disappearance very concerning.

If you have any information, call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.