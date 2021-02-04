Bay County family asks for help locating missing teen

News
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County family needs your help finding a 13-year-old boy missing since school let out Thursday afternoon.

Josiah Webb is a 7th grader at Deane Bozeman School. He was reported on campus around 4 p.m. and later spotted at a gas station on Highway 20 and 77 around 5 p.m.

The disappearance has been reported to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Josiah was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans. Family members say he has a medical issue that makes his disappearance very concerning.

If you have any information, call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

bay county virtual job fair

go red for women day

Task force looking make vaccines equally available to Black community

Residents see the end to daily detours from Panama City's 23rd St Plaza

Tyndall AFB brainstorming for Flightline of the future

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm