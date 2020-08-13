Bay County experiences strong tourism recovery amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As another tourism season comes to an end, more numbers are becoming available, showing positive trends for the area.

Bay County Tourist Development Council Executive Director, Dan Rowe, presented some of those numbers at the Bay Economic Development Alliance meeting on Wednesday morning.

He said although the month of April was a hard hit for the entire state due to COVID-19, Bay County experienced a quicker tourism recovery than many other areas. Citing Orlando and Miami bed-tax numbers, he said in the month of June, Bay County collected more bed-tax than both Orlando and Miami combined.

Bay EDA President, Becca Hardin, said it’s encouraging information.

“As most people know, tourism is critical for the growth of our economy,” Hardin said. “The fact that the bed-tax was strong during the summer months has a huge impact on the economy here in Bay County.”

Rowe said although he’s unsure about how the virus will impact snow-birds coming to the area in the winter, he feels positive about the growth of tourism in Bay County.