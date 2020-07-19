Bay County employees and Rebuild Bay County Inc. hold community food bank

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Bay County Government Center on Saturday, hundreds of cars lined up for a large community food bank that began at noon, held by Bay County government employees and Rebuild Bay County Inc..

“People that are receiving the food today, a lot of them showed up early this morning, they’ve been here since 7 o’clock,” said Bill Dozier, a Bay County Commissioner. “That just shows you right there the need is here in Bay County.”

Residents like Larry Smith waited in line for hours for the food bank, but he said he was glad he did. He’s just one resident feeling the economic effects of the pandemic.

“It’s just hard,” he said. “It’s just hard.”

Bay County employees and volunteers showed up with helping hands, partnering with Rebuild Bay County Inc. to give away 45 thousand pounds of food to one thousand local households.

“This is our largest one by far,” said Donna Pilson, Executive Director of Rebuild Bay County Inc.. “It’s a lot of work, we have a lot of partners in order to make it happen, but it’s well worth it to be able to put food on the tables of Bay County residents.”

Dozier said the volunteers had been buzzing with excitement since they got there in the morning.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” Dozier said. “Everybody’s talking about how they’re happy to be able to help people.”

“The need for food in this area is still great,” Said Pilson. “So it means a lot that we are able to assist that many folks in one day.”

For residents like Smith, it means the most.

“Every little bit helps,” Smith said.