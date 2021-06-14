Bay County elementary schools return to in-person class for summer

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 20-million dollars in emergency relief funds has allowed Bay District schools to offer summer school to most elementary school students.

Principal Clint Whitfield from Breakfast Point Academy feels extremely blessed to be back in-person.

“When the ESSER funds came out to continue the summer learning recovery, it was a bit different than how we’ve done summer school before, but more exciting in my opinion because we have our students here,” said Whitfield.



With the option to wear a mask and no social distancing protocols, teachers can go back to teaching the way they used to.



“Now our teachers can work closely with our students and reestablish those relationships and connections to where it just seemed it was hard to really get to that core with so many guidelines,” said Whitfield.



Teachers aren’t the only ones excited to ditch the virtual routine and begin summer school.



“Oh it was really great to get to see the kids again. They were all excited to come and learn again,” said Kendall Emery, a third grade teacher at Breakfast Point.



Students at Breakfast Point Academy now have the opportunity to learn on a specialized path.



“We have a new program called iReady, a computer program that we’re really excited about getting started with. So it’s got a diagnostic they took today and then it gives them their own learning path that’s customized just for them, so that they can get the best out of their education,” said Emery.

Every elementary school has offered the extra instruction, but some classes are already full.



Call your child’s elementary school as soon as possible to see if enrollment is still an option.



“I really think that starting off this summer is a good transition back into what we hope will be a normal year,” said Whitfield.