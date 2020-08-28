Bay County Elections Supervisor preps for general election

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After the August primary election, sights are now set on November’s general election and ensuring vote-by-mail ballots are all counted correctly.

Over 13 thousand people voted by mail in this year’s primary election.

However, Bay County Elections Supervisor, Mark Andersen, said they had to reject 145 mail-in ballots because they arrived at the Supervisor of Elections office the day after Election Day.

Now, he has a key message for voters.

“Do not be the procrastinator,” he said. “Please, voter, do not be the procrastinator.”

He said that it’s the weeks that follow an election that he dislikes the most, when he has to send letters to the voters whose mail-in ballots were not received in time.

“That voter is never happy when they call me with that,” Andersen said. “You’ve got to get it in the mail at least two weeks prior to Election Day.”

He said the US postal service in Bay County worked hard during the primary election to ensure all on-time ballots made it to his office before the deadline, even delivering ballots at 6:30 p.m. on election night.

“They have done a good job and I know they’re well aware of how serious everyone is about their ballot getting to us,” Andersen said. “But the voters have got to help the postal system out.”

He added that voters don’t need to worry about the legitimacy of vote-by-mail ballots or related fraud here in Bay County, saying appropriate measures are in place to ensure all ballots are counted correctly, whether it’s by mail or otherwise.

“We do have the security, we do have the checks and balances to make sure that happens,” he said.

Andersen said that the time is now to request a vote-by-mail ballot; to do so, click here.