PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Primary elections is in August and general elections shortly after in November, and with COVID-19 infections still a possibility Bay County Elections office is hiring more people.

Bay County Supervisor of elections, Mark Andersen, said they are not sure what things will look like in August or November, but they are planning now for any future obstacles. If staff fall ill, the extra hiring will help, he said.

He said to apply immediately and training starts in July for the part time positions. Training sessions will help new employees feel comfortable for the polling procedures later in the year.

To find out more information on the application process call the elections office at 850-784-6100.