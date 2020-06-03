Bay County Elections office is hiring

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Primary elections is in August and general elections shortly after in November, and with COVID-19 infections still a possibility Bay County Elections office is hiring more people.

Bay County Supervisor of elections, Mark Andersen, said they are not sure what things will look like in August or November, but they are planning now for any future obstacles. If staff fall ill, the extra hiring will help, he said.

He said to apply immediately and training starts in July for the part time positions. Training sessions will help new employees feel comfortable for the polling procedures later in the year.

To find out more information on the application process call the elections office at 850-784-6100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Old City Hall torn down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old City Hall torn down"

Gun sales sky rocket amid protests and riots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun sales sky rocket amid protests and riots"

BCSO to hold food bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO to hold food bank"

Organizations to hold food bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organizations to hold food bank"

Fired officer Chauvin's charge increased to 2nd-degree murder, 3 other officers also charged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fired officer Chauvin's charge increased to 2nd-degree murder, 3 other officers also charged"

Tracking the Tropics June 3: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving inland over Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking the Tropics June 3: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving inland over Mexico"
More Local News