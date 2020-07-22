Bay County Doctor talks about vaccine trials

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 vaccines are currently underway, and the federal government has pushed forward to expedite the vaccine timeline.

Dr. Mario Pulido, with Sacred Heart Bay Medical, said he heard exciting news with one specific drug company called Moderna.

They have completed both phase one and two of trials, with promising results.

Dr. Pulido said Moderna is about to enter into phase three, which is a safety phase, and ensures long term effects are tolerated within different patients.

“That is very exciting,” said Dr. Pulido.

Pulido said that Moderna seems to have a lead on trials.

“There is a part and process to science that should not be hurried,” said Pulido. “And I am very glad that is not being compromised.”

“But at the same time, there are opportunities to expedite things and that is being done,” said Pulido. “Along with that, there are other large companies that are also looking at vaccines and trials that are well on their way as well.”

As far as enrollment, the COVID-19 prevention network has volunteer forms online, however, there are no local trials in the panhandle region at this time.