Bay County doctor says COVID vaccine will be safe

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A local doctor is trying to ease the minds of many when it comes to the unknowns of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As coronavirus cases grow across the U.S., health experts say a COVID vaccine is on the way. In some countries, like Britain, they will get their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine as early as next week and the U.S. is right behind them. The Moderna vaccine has applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization as well.

“To be honest that would be our way of dealing with the pandemic, there is no other way,” said Doctor Rubina Azam a Pediatrician with Baldwin Pediatrics.

With operation warp speed allowing pharmaceutical companies to accelerate vaccine trials, Dr. Azam said they should still be safe.

“Just like every vaccine people are always skeptical of a new vaccine, they are more skeptical of the covid vaccine because of the rapid process,” said Dr. Azam. “It didn’t take the 18 to 24 months of the safety trials. But they have gone through safety trials.”

Dr. Azam said immunization is necessary to fight the virus. She said it is better to take the injection than to contract the virus.

“What a vaccine does is stimulate your immune system, it makes your body prepared in case you’re exposed to the actual infection,” said Dr. Azam.

Hospital workers, first responders, and long term care facilities are first on the list to receive the injection. From there it will be available at private care facilities for all residents.

Dr. Azam said about to million doses will be distributed in Florida but there is no word on when that will be.