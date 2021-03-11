Bay County deputies warn of new scam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam where the suspect claims to work for the agency.

“Several complaints have been received on this scam, and one victim lost over $7000,” deputies wrote in a news release.

In this scam, the caller identifies himself using the name of a legitimate Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The scammer tells his intended victim they have an outstanding warrant and face arrest. The victim is then offered an opportunity to pay a specified amount to avoid arrest, but they can only do this if they buy gift cards, call the scammer back, and tell them the cash-out number on the card. By knowing the cash-out number, the scammer can immediately redeem the card online and get the cash, deputies wrote.

In one case, the victim did as instructed, and lost more than $7000.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER advise a person they have a warrant by telephone. The BCSO will NEVER ask for a person to pay off a warrant using gift cards,” deputies wrote.

Anyone receiving this phone call is encouraged not to prolong the conversation. Get a call back number and hang up. Then contact law enforcement and file a report.