Bay County Dept. of Health shares Halloween safety tips

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–While the coronavirus continues to impact adults and youth, Halloween is not cancelled. Many families may be preparing completely different than years past. The Bay County Department of Health says deciding to go trick or treating is a personal decision for each family.

If you do venture out, officials recommend inspecting and cleaning all candy before consuming it. If you plan on giving out candy, they recommend you do so in goodie bags rather than handing it out in person.

“Parents should always look through the candy and make sure there’s nothing suspicious about it and not eat the candy until they get home. Make sure everything is safe and okay and especially for parents with children with allergies who might be allergic to some of the ingredients,” said Heather Kretzer, Bay County’s Public Information Officer.

As it begins to get dark out earlier, health officials say you can incorporate safety into your costumes.

“Have bright costumes or reflective tape on those costumes if there’s not sidewalks in those neighborhoods,” said Kretzer.

They say you should thoroughly check your children’s candy regardless of the pandemic.

If you plan on holding a gathering, the CDC does encourage you to consider the location, duration, and the number of attendees. Safety laws, rules, and regulations for holiday gatherings may vary from state to state.