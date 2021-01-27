Bay County Department of Health announces information on second vaccine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County announced new information about the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Their full news release is below:

Panama City, FL— The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has received an allotment

of COVID-19 vaccines for second doses. Persons who received their first dose from DOH-Bay

prior to January 19 will be contacted within five days of the due date on their card provided at

their first appointment. If you are not contacted by your due date, please see the schedule

below or call (850) 872-4455.

“Our goal is to provide all second doses within two days before the due date and up to five days

following”, said Sandon S. Speedling, MHS, CPM, CPH, Administrator and Health Officer for

DOH-Bay. “This is based on CDC and Florida Department of Health.”



The information below applies only to persons who received their vaccine at DOH-Bay between

January 5 and January 8 or at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center on January 9. These

persons will return for their second dose appointments on Friday, February 5 at the Callaway

Arts and Conference Center, 500 Callaway Parkway, Callaway, FL 32404. Appointments are

provided in one-hour windows based on the first letter of your last name. Please do not arrive

more than 15 minutes early.





A news release with schedules for persons who received their vaccines between January 11

and January 14 will be provided on Monday, January 31. If you received your first dose on or

after January 19, your second dose appointment will be provided to you at the time of your first

dose.

Before Your Appointment

You must complete the consent form for the Moderna vaccine again. Please select second dose

on page one. Forms are available at Bay.FloridaHealth.gov. Those making an appointment are

should review the consent form and consult with their healthcare provider before receiving the

vaccine. If possible, please print and complete the form and bring it to your appointment.

Please also bring the shot card provided to you at your first appointment. Anyone who has

allergic reactions that require an epi pen should bring it to the appointment. The CDC

recommends deferring vaccination if you have received another vaccine in the past 14 days.



COVID-19 Vaccine General Information

A total of 11,333 Bay County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Of that total 7,672

are seniors age 65 and older.

DOH-Bay will continue to announce appointment availability through text and email alerts. Signup for alerts by texting ‘bayhealth’ to 888777 or visiting https://bit.ly/bayhealthalert.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is a monumental step toward getting this disease under control in

Florida, the department continues to encourage common-sense precautions against the spread

of the virus, including frequent hand washing, wearing face masks, maintaining six feet of social

distancing and staying home when sick.