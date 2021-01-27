Bay County Department of Health announces information on second vaccine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County announced new information about the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Their full news release is below:
Panama City, FL— The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has received an allotment
of COVID-19 vaccines for second doses. Persons who received their first dose from DOH-Bay
prior to January 19 will be contacted within five days of the due date on their card provided at
their first appointment. If you are not contacted by your due date, please see the schedule
below or call (850) 872-4455.
“Our goal is to provide all second doses within two days before the due date and up to five days
following”, said Sandon S. Speedling, MHS, CPM, CPH, Administrator and Health Officer for
DOH-Bay. “This is based on CDC and Florida Department of Health.”
The information below applies only to persons who received their vaccine at DOH-Bay between
January 5 and January 8 or at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center on January 9. These
persons will return for their second dose appointments on Friday, February 5 at the Callaway
Arts and Conference Center, 500 Callaway Parkway, Callaway, FL 32404. Appointments are
provided in one-hour windows based on the first letter of your last name. Please do not arrive
more than 15 minutes early.
A news release with schedules for persons who received their vaccines between January 11
and January 14 will be provided on Monday, January 31. If you received your first dose on or
after January 19, your second dose appointment will be provided to you at the time of your first
dose.
Before Your Appointment
You must complete the consent form for the Moderna vaccine again. Please select second dose
on page one. Forms are available at Bay.FloridaHealth.gov. Those making an appointment are
should review the consent form and consult with their healthcare provider before receiving the
vaccine. If possible, please print and complete the form and bring it to your appointment.
Please also bring the shot card provided to you at your first appointment. Anyone who has
allergic reactions that require an epi pen should bring it to the appointment. The CDC
recommends deferring vaccination if you have received another vaccine in the past 14 days.
COVID-19 Vaccine General Information
A total of 11,333 Bay County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Of that total 7,672
are seniors age 65 and older.
DOH-Bay will continue to announce appointment availability through text and email alerts. Signup for alerts by texting ‘bayhealth’ to 888777 or visiting https://bit.ly/bayhealthalert.
While the COVID-19 vaccine is a monumental step toward getting this disease under control in
Florida, the department continues to encourage common-sense precautions against the spread
of the virus, including frequent hand washing, wearing face masks, maintaining six feet of social
distancing and staying home when sick.