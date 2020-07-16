Bay County dentist goes the extra mile to keep patients safe during the pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, (Fla) — The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many occupations to make changes in the way they operate. One of those places is the dentist office.

Many fear going to the dentist on a normal day but add the spread of a deadly virus and the concern grows to a new level.

Emerald Coast Dental Spa has made huge changes to their daily procedures to stop the spread of the virus and hopefully calm patients’ fears.

“Fear is the worst virus you could ever have and everyone is fearful with what’s happening right now,” said Tara Griffin, the owner of Emerald Coast Dental Spa.

Griffin temporarily closed down her practice for six weeks at the beginning of the pandemic. She would only see patients with medical emergencies. Emerald Coast Dental Spa officially reopened on May 11.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise, but Doctor Griffin with Emerald Coast Dental Spa in Panama City Beach says she’s made some pretty big changes to keep patients safe.

Dental hygienists now wear masks and face shields. They also wear protective gowns and gloves rather than their white coats.

Emerald coast now uses ozone therapy which uses activated oxygen to purify the air. They also use this in the water to reduce the bacteria particles coming through the water lines and possibly into a patient’s mouth. They also use a system called Isovac during procedures.

“Then we also have a system that is used in the mouth as we’re working on your to reduce the aerosole risk that helps to eliminate all those particles,” said Griffin.

Griffin says they thoroughly sanitize all equipment and ask patients to wait in the car before they come in to avoid crowds in the waiting room. They also ask a set of pre-screening questions when patients make the appointment and before they walk in the building to make sure they have no symptoms of COVID-19. Griffin says they also take everyone’s temperature before they walk in the building.

Patients say they did not feel stressed about safety at all during their visit.

“I wouldn’t think twice if I had to come,” said Rhonda Berry. “They are doing everything they should be doing right by the book I think.”

To add another level of comfort, Griffin even brought in a therapy dog named Rico to keep patients company during their appointment. Rico will lay with the patients while they are getting work done to ease their nerves and keep them calm.

Griffin says she plans to keep the new safety features in place even once the pandemic has ended. She says being able to make her patients feel comfortable and get rid of their fears is her main priority.