BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County court proceedings will no longer happen in-person because of “deteriorating” health conditions, officials said Tuesday.

Christopher Patterson, the chief judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit said the pause will begin on December 21.

“Health condition will be monitored over the holidays and developments will be shared with you,” Patterson wrote.