PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Starting November first, the Bay County Courthouse will close most of its parking and change the main entrance.

The parking should last only 60 to 90 days. Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said the Courthouse is re-doing the parking to put in storm drain and utilities. Parking will now be moved to the corner of Magnolia and Fourth Street.

The Courthouse entrance will be moved to the north end of the building, on the side with the flag poles.

Kinsaul said the construction project at the courthouse will be worth it in the end.

“So we are adding an additional courthouse or an annex to the courthouse that will make up for all the space that we lost after Hurricane Michael on 11th Street, which was the juvenile courthouse to the family law courthouse over there,” said Kinsaul.” So it’ll add a couple more courtrooms and judicial space that we’ve been lacking since that building was closed after the hurricane.”

The inside of the courthouse will also be remodeled. The construction includes remodeling the first and second floor, which Kinsaul said, everyone would know as the ‘Old Courthouse.’

There will be signs directing drivers to the temporary parking area of the Bay County Courthouse.

Kinsaul said the construction should wrap up in early 2024.