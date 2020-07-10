Bay County Courthouse in-person proceedings will not resume until mid-August

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Some courts in the 14th Judicial Circuit have transitioned to phase two and are beginning in-person hearings once again. But Bay County is not moving out of phase one until August.

Judges in Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties were approved to hold non-essential in person hearings. Bay County was instructed to hold off until August 17th because they do not meet all of the requirements needed to reopen.

Bay County must see improving health conditions over a 14 day period. Chief Judge Patterson says they are paying attention to each individual county and not making any ‘one size fits all’ decisions.

“Each county is very different and the medical data as well as population based is very different. So for example what’s happening in Bay County is very different than what’s happening in Port St. Joe in Gulf County,” said Patterson.

Once Bay County sees improving conditions for two weeks, they can transition to phase two.

