Bay County Courthouse holds first Jury Trial since pandemic began

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Court is back in session. The Bay County Courthouse held its first Jury Trial on Monday for the first time since last spring after operating under strict restrictions due to COVID-19.

“We’ve had a lot to do getting ready for this. We are excited that the general public can come back in and be safe and secure while they are here at the court facility,” said Chief Judge Christopher Patterson.

Due to CDC guidelines, the courtrooms have received a makeover. Reminders to social distance are everywhere as well as hand sanitizer. Plastic shields separate counsel and the jurors no longer sit in the juror box.

“You get a wristband if you are on the jury. You get a wrist band so you can come back tomorrow and not have to do the health screening again,” said Patterson.

Jurors now sit in the gallery, each one six feet apart.

Before entering the Courthouse, all residents and jurors are subject to a COVID health screening and temperature check.

“This does give us the ability to open our dockets and move a little bit faster now that we’re back open,” said Patterson.

Chief Judge Patterson says trials being on hold have impacted circuit civil cases like Hurricane Michael claims and criminal cases the most.

“Sometimes you just need a final date just so that someone might consider resolution,” said Patterson.

The courts say that the return rate for jury summons is 35% which is their pre-pandemic rate.