Bay County continues recovery from Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla.(WMBB) — Bay County continues to make progress each day recovering from Hurricane Michael. At Friday morning’s Bay County Chamber of Commerce First Friday event, Bay County Manager Bob Majka gave an update on that progress.

“We’re getting into that phase where people are beginning to go through neighborhoods and they are starting to realize most of these homes have new roofs on them or they have been repaired or replaced,” Majka said.

The county has repaid over $100 million of their $250 million loan taken out for storm recovery. The county has also seen a little over $71 million brought into the community by county municipalities to fund programs that are in the county’s long term recovery plan.

Majka says looking forward, housing is their biggest focus

“Housing is the core of everything we do,” Majka said. “We’ve have to have housing to help the medical system come back, we have to have housing to help the school system come back and we have to have housing to support economic development.”

Many residents in the community are working hard too in recovery, and are excited with all of the progress the town has made.

“The transition from the immediate aftermath of the storm to just how much we’ve recovered and started to grow at the speed it’s happening, is just absolutely amazing,” said First Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Director Col. Christopher DiNote.

