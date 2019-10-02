Bay County commissioners more forward with Panama City Beach sports complex skate park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The new sports complex in Panama City Beach is up and running, and soon both athletes and residents will see a new addition in the park.

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners authorizing negotiation for the design phase of the incoming skate park.

“I think it brings a whole new element to what we have out there,” said Bay County Commissioner Keith Baker.

Commissioners chose Team Pain Skateparks and Panhandle Engineering for the design and project management components of the skate park.

“They are based out of Florida,” Baker said. “They understand the entire need of a park and especially the one we are looking to do.”

Once the contract is negotiated, they will pick the best location for the skate park in the sports complex, which will sit somewhere close to the front of the complex.

The county will also hold public meetings to hear the community’s input on what they would like to see in the new park.

“There are a lot of locals that are very interested in this,” Baker said. “We have a variety of people with knowledge who skate other facilities and they bring that knowledge back.”

The county is still in the early phases of the process, but are moving forward as quick as they can.

“I think it’s just going to bring and attract a lot of uniqueness to Bay County,” Baker said.

The official grand opening for the sports park is set for October 5th.

