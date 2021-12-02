Bay County Commissioners light their 22-foot Christmas trees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Christmas lights are starting to sparkle across the Panhandle as the holiday gets closer and closer.

On Thursday night, Bay County Commissioners lit their two 22-foot tall Christmas trees outside the Bay County Government Center.

This was the 12th Annual Bay County Commission Christmas tree lighting.

The event was sidelined last year due to the pandemic but was back in full force this year.

“it’s wonderful to have it back,” Bay County resident Jan Rains said. “We have been in quarantine on and off for so long and it’s going to be great to have the community come together. The children get to see Santa Claus and we have really missed the normal things that we always did.”

The event featured the Mosley High School band performing Christmas music while free hot cocoa and cookies were served to the public.

Kids were also able to get their photos taken with the evening’s special guest, Santa Claus.

“Christmas holidays are about family. They are about the birth of Jesus. For all of us to be together and just celebrate. It is a time to celebrate,” Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll said. “We had a long time with the pandemic. We were unable to get together and we are grateful that we had this opportunity. There are still places in the world that are not able to gather like we do so we are extremely grateful.”

If you missed the tree lighting Thursday, the city of Panama City will be having theirs Friday night at 5 p.m. outside of city hall.