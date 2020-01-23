Bay County commissioners approve Harder’s Recreational Complex athletic light repairs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday, Bay County commissioners took one step closer to getting all of their local sport complexes back online.

At Wednesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners awarded a contract to repair and replace the athletic field light structures at Harder’s Recreational Complex.

They awarded a contract to M. Gay Constructors Inc. to complete the replacements. Harder’s Recreational Complex sustained significant damage to their lighting in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Bay County Commissioner, Keith Baker, says they are excited to get all of their parks back up and running.

“Now that these parks are definitely coming back online, were able to increase schedule and we can get back to normal,” Baker said.

This project falls under category E for reimbursement by FEMA as part of the disaster recovery from Hurricane Michael.

