Bay County Commissioners approve expansion of Porter Bridge Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new expansion was approved Tuesday by Bay County Commissioners, giving 18 acres to Porter Bridge Park.

This comes from an agreement with the water management district, who currently has a long term lease to this property.

Their plans are to build a new park at the intersection of 388 and Econfina Creek.

The park will have picnic tables and a safe area for kayakers to park their cars. This area will also give kayakers a place to get in and out of the creek.

Commissioner Bill Dozier says their goal is to give people a safe place to enjoy their activities.

“We want to give them a safe place to be able to pull their car off the road, have a picnic and end their trip for kayaking or canoeing,” said Dozier.