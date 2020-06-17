Bay County commissioners approve beach renourishment project

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The west and east ends of the beach will be getting much-needed renourishment this winter after Bay County Commissioners voted to approve the project by the Army Corps of Engineers.

“We have several borrow sites off-shore that have been studied so that the sand quality is very similar to our sand on the beach, so they will go to those sites, the dredge company will, they will extract sand from those sites and they will pump it onto our beaches,” said Philip “Griff” Griffitts, the Bay County Commission Chairman. “It’s been done, we’ve had three or four projects over the last 25 years or so.”

The project will replace sand throughout two defined areas along Bay County shoreline, outlined below.

The project is 100 percent federally-funded; Bay County will not be financially responsible for any portion of the project.

The rehabilitation beach renourishment project was recommended by the Army Corps of Engineers after Hurricane Michael caused erosion issues along the coastline.

“This is the aftereffects of Hurricane Michael, the erosion that was caused by it,” said Griffitts. “It will make our sand much prettier than it has been, we have beautiful sand anyhow but this will be a nice addition. It’s really for protection of the upland property owners.”

According to Griffitts, construction is set to begin this winter and is estimated to last around four to five months.