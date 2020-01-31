Bay County commissioners advocate to legislatures for Hurricane Michael recovery efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are continuing to advocate for the county as many people are still recovering from Hurricane Michael. 

County officials Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts and Robert Carroll traveled to Tallahassee on Wednesday for the Florida Association of Counties Legislative Day. 

County commissioners from around the state and staff members meet in Tallahassee to talk to legislators about priorities and legislative initiatives for the upcoming year. 

Bay County commissioners discussed the need for funding towards their wastewater and storm water funds, and also their support towards the Governor’s 25 million dollar Hurricane Recovery Grant Program.  

“In the future, if we ever have to face this again, we want these relationships established so that we don’t have to start over,” Griffitts said. “We know what we are doing now I think and we are doing a good job by working those relationships with Tallahassee.”

