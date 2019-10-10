Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll speaks about recovery, millage rate

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Robert Carroll says he knew to expect the unexpected as he rode out Hurricane Michael in the Emergency Operations Center.

“The first thing that went through my mind [when I went outside for the first time] was that we’re not going to have power for months, just how in the world are we going to get through this?” Carroll said.

He talked to News 13 about what the past year has been like and the decision to not raise the millage rate. Watch the video above to see Carroll’s full interview.