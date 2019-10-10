Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll speaks about recovery, millage rate

News
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Robert Carroll says he knew to expect the unexpected as he rode out Hurricane Michael in the Emergency Operations Center.

“The first thing that went through my mind [when I went outside for the first time] was that we’re not going to have power for months, just how in the world are we going to get through this?” Carroll said.

He talked to News 13 about what the past year has been like and the decision to not raise the millage rate. Watch the video above to see Carroll’s full interview.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Fire Chief Ben Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Chief Ben Hall"

Margo Anderson interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Margo Anderson interview"

Citizens Property Insurance Appointment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Property Insurance Appointment"

Social Media: how it helps and hinders law enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Media: how it helps and hinders law enforcement"

Panama City approves project list for hazard mitigation grants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City approves project list for hazard mitigation grants"

Old Bay County library building demolished

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Bay County library building demolished"
More Local News