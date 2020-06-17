Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier celebrates 30 years of service to county

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Commission recognized commissioner Bill Dozier on Tuesday, as he celebrates 30 years working for the county.

A Bay High Graduate, Dozier served in the United States Army before he started his career serving many different roles in the Bay County Parks and Recreation Department. He then worked in the Engineering Division for 14 years.

He now represents District 3 on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. He said this will be his last time running for office before retirement.

See his full interview about his 30-year career with Bay County below.