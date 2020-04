PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Commission unanimously voted Thursday to reopen county beaches full time starting on Friday.

There will not be any time restrictions, but beach-goers will still have to follow the restrictions set down by Governor Ron DeSantis meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This means that people cannot gather in groups of more than 10 and should stay at least six feet apart from others.