Bay County Commission discusses proposed millage rate cap for FY 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, the Bay County Commission discussed the budget and a proposed millage rate ceiling for Fiscal Year 2021.

At that workshop, they approved the millage rate ceiling at 7.6362.

Commissioners at the workshop made it clear that this is not the new millage rate for FY 2021; It’s only the maximum it could possibly be to balance the budget.

Now, commissioners said they will be looking at budget items individually to work on making appropriate cuts to lower the millage rate as much as possible, with the hope to not have to raise it when they pass the 2021 budget in September, similar to last year.

“Now it’s time we start trimming the budget,” said Bay County Commission Chairman, Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. “That’s what our budget officers and we’ll do. We’ll take a deep dive into it and so in September when we set the final millage rate, we hope to reduce some of these numbers.”

The final two 2021 budget meetings will be held at 5:01 p.m. on September 15th and September 22nd at the Bay County Government Center.

These meetings are open to the public to attend.